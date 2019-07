COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunday, thousands of cyclists hit the streets of Council Bluffs for the first day of RAGBRI.

This year marks the 46th annual RAGBRI, also known as the oldest, largest and longest multi-day recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

The seven-day ride across the state starts in Council Bluffs this year and will end in Keokuk.

KCAU gives you a look inside day one of the race.