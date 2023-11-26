LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU)– Despite early morning snow on Saturday, many Le Mars residents bundled up for a walk and run through the town to burn off some calories from their Thanksgiving meals.

This year was the 3rd annual Santa’s Fun! Run! hosted by the Le Mars YMCA. More than a hundred people took to the streets, many wearing festive clothing, either running or walking a 5k and 10k.

Jacque Perez, the CEO of Le Mars YMCA Says the event is a good way to get people back into working out after Thanksgiving.

“So we’re trying to find ways that families can stay active, remain active, and kinda maintain their health over the holidays, because there’s a lot of food, there’s a lot of parties. And with us being in the YMCA and we promote healthy living, we just thought this would kinda be the no-brainer event to have as part of Christmas in Hometown,” said,” said Perez.

Perez says for the previous two years, the weather was in the ’50s and ’60s for Santa’s Fun! Run! and despite snowy conditions, the event continues to see more people participate.

“We are about 10/15 more runners this year than last year, which is impressive because of the weather, so weather permitting we’re seeing this race grow. I feel like in the past few years and maybe even since COVID the amount of 5ks and community races have kinda like dwindled, so we’re very proud to be able to offer this and we’re going to continue it offer it bad hopefully see it grow,” said Perez.

Santa’s Fun! Run! was the kick-off event to the annual “Christmas in Hometown Le Mars” as thousands of folks filled the streets and attended several activities like live concerts, meet and greets with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as choosing your own fresh Christmas tree.