The 29th Annual Jazz festival featuring Jazz Trio will be held on October 31

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Lakes Community College Music Department announced that the 29th Annual Jazz Festival will be on Thursday, October 31, on the Estherville Campus.

The festival this year will feature the Jazz Trio of Joey Gulizia (percussion), Tony Gulizia (vocals and keyboards), and Andy Hall (bass).

Every year the Jazz Festival provides the opportunity for music, education, and entertainment to come together. The festival will begin with a performance by the Jazz Trio at 9:00 a.m.

Then starting at 10:00 a.m., middle school and high school students will have the opportunity to participate in clinics on jazz improvisation, percussion, and bass.

The clinics will be followed by additional clinics scheduled in the afternoon for area high school jazz bands.

The Jazz Festival will end with an evening concert performed at 7:00 p.m. and will include the featured guest Jazz Trio, the Iowa Lakes Jazz Band, and the Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Admission is $5 for adults, students and kids are free.