WINNEBAGO, Nebraska (KCAU)– Despite the hot temperatures, Thursday was the opening day of the annual Winnebago Pow Wow, which is older than the state of Nebraska.

This year marks the 157th annual Winnebago Pow Wow, which brings in roughly 10,000 Native Americans from around the US.

“It’s to commemorate the return of Chief Little Priest and the Company A Scouts. They came back from battle, they came back from war, and the tribe and his actual brother at that time wanted to have a celebration in his honor,” said Garan Coons, communications officer with the Winnebago tribe.

One of the biggest draws of the event is the variety of cultural dances performed by tribal members. One dancer explained the meaning behind his traditional dance.

“In honor of the warrior, we take care of our women and our children. we wanna carry our spirits up to the grandfathers in heavens,” said Brian Robin, a 66-year-old traditional dancer.

The performers wear traditional regalia. Some that’s been passed down from generation to generation, and the clothing can consist of several heavy layers which makes the heat difficult for both dancers and audience members.

“There’s a saying it’s gonna be Winnebago hot because they just know and expect. You get the combination of the heat and you get the combination of the humidity, but like I said it’s always the last full weekend of July. And we know we’re gonna get some extreme weather and some hot weather and stuff,” said Coons.

“I don’t know if there’s no way to keep cool, just get in a mindset. it’s probably a hundred degrees hotter, but that’s our suffering for all the people that suffered before us and our relatives that have passed away,” said Robin.

Part of the Pow Wow tradition is to share the experience with those outside the tribes and everyone is welcome to the event.

“You’ll see a lot of people giving a lot of hugs, a lot of smiles, there’s gonna be food, there’s arts and crafts, the atmosphere is great, you’ll hear the wonderful singing, there’s competition dancing and singing, so you’ll hear best from North American tribes,” said Coons.

POW Wow officials recommend attendees drink plenty of water over the weekend, to avoid any heat-related illnesses. The Winnebago Pow Wow will go continue through Sunday.