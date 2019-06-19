The 120 year old Peirce Manson welcomes guests for tours and talks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Siouxlanders were treated to a special look at a historical Sioux City building on Tuesday night. The Sioux City Peirce Mansion is now 120 years old. Tuesday the Sioux City Museum & Historical Association showed off the restored 1893 mansion during a free open house and tour. The mansion was previously home to the Sioux City Public Museum until 2011. Now, the public can rent out the building or simply wait for open houses like this one.

“Buildings like this, they’re not made anymore, and they’re not built like this anymore. So that’s why we feel that it’s important that we try and maintain this and keep it in as good a shape as we can so that the people in the future can enjoy,” says volunteer Don Duzik. The Peirce Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

