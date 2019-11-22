Thanksgiving to delay Sioux City garbage, recycling collection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Garbage collection in SiouxCity will be delayed a Thursday and Friday next week due to Thanksgiving.

The City of Sioux City says they won’t be collecting garbage, yard waste or recycling on Thanksgiving Day. Collections will instead be delayed by one day, meaning Thursday’s regularly scheduled route will take place Friday and Friday’s will happen Saturday.

In addition, the Citizen’s Convenience Center on 28th Street will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Residents are asked to have their collected materials at the curb on their scheduled day.

Residents can also purchase one-time stickers for additional containers to be picked up. They are available at City Hall and all major grocery stores.