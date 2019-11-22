Thanksgiving food prices continue steady decline

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thanksgiving is a week away and soon, shoppers will be looking for those popular Thanksgiving food items they enjoy.

“I know I have to get pumpkin pie, and I still have to get the ingredients so we can make stuffing,” said Cody Hankerson.

These ingredients can add up quickly. It’s one of the reasons why Hankerson said he plans ahead for Thanksgiving meal shopping every year.

“It’s a budgeting item. So you have to make sure the month before that you’re already prepping up, just like for Christmas,” said Hankerson.

That thanksgiving food budget may be easier to stick to because of a decline in prices for those classic foods.

A survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation shows in 2015, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people was $50.11.

This year, the average cost to feed 10 people is $48.91. That is a $1.20 decline over the past 4 years.

For Thanksgiving shopper Kristy Griffin, price fluctuations don’t matter. She said it’s the meaning behind Thanksgiving that makes it all worth it.

“Just getting to spend quality time together. Christmas, you get presents and things. And this one is more about family, and not everyone gets to spend time with their family. I feel very lucky,” said Griffin.

The average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner only increased one cent compared to last year, leaving Thanksgiving dinner prices essentially unchanged.