SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With inflation raising the costs of holiday meals, some Americans are contemplating leaving the cooking to restaurants this year as a cheaper alternative.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the price of turkey is 57% higher than its five-year average, but that’s not the only item increasing the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving meal.

“I’m feeding probably like 12 people, and it costed me, let me see. I know it was over $150. It was more than that,” said Sioux City resident Heisel Ortize.

The American Farm Bureau said the average cost for feeding 10 people during Thanksgiving this year has increased to $64 compared to $53 from 2021, an $11 increase.

Sioux City’s Hy-Vee district manager Dale Mitchell said he imagines this year could’ve been worse in terms of costs for consumers.

“The markets fluctuate so we buy our turkeys in advance, so we were able to take great advantage of the costs, but I would say definitely you’re seeing an increase in costs to the grocery store chains. Across the board, inflation is roughly 7.7%, but I would say food inflation is a lot higher than that. It’s running into 13% to 14% range,” said Mitchell.

Out of 1,500 Americans surveyed by financebuzz.com, almost 200 people plan on going out to eat this Thanksgiving, while another 500 would consider eating at a restaurant.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery chief marketing officer, Joe Artime said the company anticipates an increase in people dining at the restaurant this year.

“We start to kinda kick the boxes of, hey this may be easier to just get up and go out to eat, hey this might allow us to kinda keep costs down or at least control so that we aren’t having a huge amount of leftovers and we don’t over plan. There’s more and more reasons you kinda realize it might just be simpler to go out to eat,” said Artime.

Despite the increase in meal prices, many Siouxlanders said they plan to cook Thanksgiving dinner by themselves or with family.

“It’s kinda a tradition my mom and I have, it’s just something that we’ve always done in the morning. Get up early, make up a ridiculous amount of food and then gorge ourselves to death later,” said Sioux City resident Julietta Keuck.

According to Forbes, 70% of Americans plan to cut back on costs for meat, canned goods, and desserts this Thanksgiving.