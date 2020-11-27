Thanksgiving at the Gospel Mission

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This Thanksgiving across the country, and right here in Siouxland, looked different for many families.

Service organizations have had to adapt and change the way they serve the community.

In a normal year the dining room at the Gospel Mission would be packed full with residents and visitors joining together in Thanksgiving.

This year is a little different but the Mission’s goal remains the same.

“We truly love to make Thanksgiving something special. Let people know that they’re special to us and to God and that we truly care,” Paul Mahaffie, the Executive Director of the Gospel Mission, said.

He said even though not everyone can join together inside anyone who needed a hot meal could grab it to-go.

“In this tough time it’s tough on all of us. But being homeless, if you can imagine, it’s tougher,” Pastor Mahaffie said.

One resident said it’s been a challenging year and he’s thankful to have shelter and people to share Thanksgiving with.

“It means the world to me today. We’ll number one, with the virus going on, I probably wouldn’t be with my family and kids any way but I came to Sioux City to come to Jackson Recovery and came here to the Gospel Mission. Just thankful that they’re here because I don’t know where I would be. I Was kind of in a hard place in my life and ended up here,” Resident, John Mullen, said.

“It saddens my heart but at the same time being in difficult time going out of our way trying to let them know I still hope it’s conveyed to them how special they are,” Pastor Mahaffie said.

Pastor Mahaffie said that right now, if you’d like to help the mission in the future, the best way is through monetary donations.