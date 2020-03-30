Texas Roadhouse selling ready-to-grill steaks at locations in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Texas Roadhouse announced Monday that locations in Iowa are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public.

The restaurant said they are doing it because of grocery store shortages.

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps,” said Travis Doster, the Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications.

Their locations will offer a variety of cut steaks including ribeye, strips, sirloin, and filet. People are asked to call their local restaurants to place an order.

Every Texas Roadhouse location is also open for Curbside To-Go service and is offering Family Value Packs, which allow guests to pick up food without leaving their cars. Orders can be placed online, through the website, app, or by phone.