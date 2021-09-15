Texas Roadhouse partners with local Special Olympics team to help raise funds

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the last two days, Texas Roadhouse locations from across Iowa have partnered with the Special Olympics.

The effort looks to raise money for athletes to train and compete. Patrons could request 10 percent of their bill, with proceeds going towards the organization.

Sue Davis, a coach for the Sioux City Knights, about what it means for the athletes.

“Whether its with Special Olympics or their job, because many of our athletes are adults and work outside in the community, so they talk about their jobs, they talk about whatever sports they do and they just love going out and interacting with individuals,” said Davis.

Over the two days, Texas Roadhouse was able to raise around $15,000 for the Iowa Special Olympics.