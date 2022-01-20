WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Texas man was arrested on federal charges in Stanton County, says the county sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday morning around 6:10 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s office made contact with Danny Courtney Jr., 32, of Snyder, Texas, who was sleeping in a vehicle in Woodland Park.

Authorities said Courtney was found to have illegal drugs and an open container of alcohol on him. He also allegedly provided a false name that did not match any records. After his fingerprints were checked on a mobile fingerprint instrument, his real identity was discovered and it was learned he was wanted on warrants out of Texas.

Courtney was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and criminal impersonation for providing a false identity. He was also arrested for an arrest warrant out of Scurry County, Texas, for a probation and sex offender violation. Courtney is currently being jailed pending an initial court appearance and extradition proceedings.