Texas man allegedly threatened to kill an officer after being arrested for causing a disturbance

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Texas man allegedly threatened to kill an officer during the booking process after being arrested for causing a disturbance at a Casey’s General Store in Storm Lake.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD), at 4 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to a Casey’s General Store in Storm Lake, located at 825 Flindt Drive, for a customer who was causing a disturbance.

When police arrived, they located the suspect, Daniel Joy, 41, of Waco, Texas, on the general store’s property.

Officials alleged that he was belligerent to the store’s staff and other customers and refused to leave when asked.

Joy was taken into SLPD’s custody on scene and transported to the Buena Vista County Jail.

Authorities also alleged that during the booking process, he threatened to kill an officer, became physically resistive, which resulted in bodily injury to an officer.

Joy was ultimately subdued and charged with the following:

Trespassing, a simple misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct, a simple misdemeanor

Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor

Harassment 1 st Degree, an aggravated misdemeanor

Degree, an aggravated misdemeanor Assault on Peace Officer causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor

His bond was originally $4,900 but has since been reduced to $2,000.

