TestNebraska site coming to Dakota City on June 12

A nurse at a drive-thru location in Omaha, Neb., holds a swab as she prepares to administer a test for the coronavirus, Monday, May 4, 2020. Nebraska is ramping up testing for the virus as part of the TestNebraska initiative.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Dakota City will have a TestNebraska site opening for June 12-13.

The Dakota City test site will only be open on those two days from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st Street, Dakota City.

The test site is part of the phased test scheduling that will take place across the state for all Nebraskans, including those who previously completed the online assessment at TestNebraska, but did not qualify to complete the test.

“We want to ensure every Nebraskan knows that if they are concerned they may have been exposed, they can have the opportunity to schedule a test,” Director of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Gary Anthone said. “The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is through aggressive testing and contact tracing and we continue to expand our capabilities across the state.”

Testing those who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska or TestNebraska Spanish for to determine whether they should be seen for testing.

There’s a series of TestNebraska sites across the state that will be opening between June 8 through June 14, depending on the location.

The full list of locations and their times can be seen below.

DATE HOURS CITY ADDRESS June 8 – 13 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Omaha CHI Event Center, 455 N. 10th St., Omaha June 10 – 11 8 a.m. to noon Crete Crete Public Works Bldg., 320 W. Ninth St., Crete June 10 – 11 8 a.m. to noon Nebraska City 1902 Fourth Corso, Nebraska City June 11 8 a.m. to noon Imperial 1215 Grant St., Imperial June 12 8 a.m. to noon Ogallala 1501 W. Fifth St., Ogallala June 12 8 a.m. to noon Seward Seward County Fairgrounds, 500 N. 14th St., Seward June 12 – 13 8 a.m. to noon Dakota City Dakota City Fire Hall, 208 S. 21st St., Dakota City June 12 – 13 8 a.m. to noon Springfield Sarpy County Fairgrounds, 100 Main St., Springfield June 13 – 14 8 a.m. to noon Lexington 801 W. Vine St., Lexington June 13 – 14 8 a.m. to noon North Platte North Platte Bus Facility, 1200 Industrial Ave., North Platte June 14 8 a.m. to noon West Point Cuming County Fairground, W. Washington St., West Point Locations, dates, and times provided by Nebraska Department of Public Health and Human Services

Any Nebraskan showing signs of COVID-19, or who has already tested positive should remain at home and self-quarantine for a minimum of 10 days following the start of the symptoms.

Any person who has symptoms should also remain fever free for 72 hours without any fever-reducing medication before coming out of quarantine.

Anyone experiencing emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain,l or pressure in the chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, and blueish lips, should seek medical attention immediately, or call 911.

TestNebraska is an initiative developed in partnership with state leaders and private corporations. The goal is to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so that every Nebraskan who needs a test can get a test.

For additional tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders click here. For the CDC’s website click here.

