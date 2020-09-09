TestIowa site to launch on Morningside College campus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A TestIowa site will be launched on the campus of Morningside College for students and staff to get tested.

The college said in a Wednesday release that the testing site will offer to test specifically for undergraduate students, faculty, and staff. Testing will be provided at no charge. Anyone that wants to use the service is asked to follow instructions provided by the college and complete information on the TestIowa site.

Morningside College President John Reynders said the testing will be a valuable resource for students as well as provide more information as they make decisions for the campus community.

“While establishing the Test Iowa site on campus doesn’t resolve all issues surrounding our ability to collect data, it does improve access to testing for our students and gives us one more piece of information to use as we navigate the weeks and months ahead,” Reynders said.

The testing site is in the Alumni House and will be open Monday through Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise posted on the Morningside COVID-19 page. Staffing is provided by on-campus students and other local health care professionals.

This comes just a week after Morningside released their COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated weekly.

The dashboard reports 13 new COVID-19 cases among students and two among faculty and staff for the week of August 31 through September 6. Additionally, they reported four people on in isolation on-campus, while nine are off-campus. Another 12 are in quarantine on-campus and 37 off-campus. The college is currently at a yellow operational level, meaning that the risk is considered low to moderate for all but high-risk individuals.

Reynders admitted that they know they aren’t going to know about every single case, but they are striving to use every resource available to monitor COVID-19 on the campus.

“Our goal is to do everything we can to keep students safe and healthy, while also collecting as much information as possible to make safe, healthy, rational decisions that are in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff,” Reynders said.

Meanwhile, students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to continue practicing mitigation strategies, including wearing face coverings, washing hands, refraining from gathering in large groups, and practicing good hygiene and self-care.

For more information on Morningside’s COVID-19 response, visit morningside.edu/covid.