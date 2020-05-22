TestNebraska site opens up in Dakota City

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Neb. Gov. Ricketts announced additional TestNebraska sites will be set up in the state, including in Siouxland. The National Guard helped open a drive thru site in Dakota City Thursday.

Testing on Friday is available from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

The Nebraska National Guard is conducting the testing, saying the pop-up sites provide easier access for those looking to get tested while also giving the county a better look at the presence of COVID-19 in the state.

“It’s easier because it makes less hurdles for people that actually need testing. They go through, they fill out the questionaire, they get approved and then get tested,” said Thaddaeus Immink with the National Guard.

In order to get tested you must register through TestNebraska online and then either print off or show the code given upon arrival. ID and face masks are required. Results will be via text or email within 48 to 72 hours after testing.