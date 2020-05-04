‘TestIowa’ site opens in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One in 55 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 and to help boost the number of coronavirus tests, a new program has been launched with sites throughout the state, including a location in Sioux City.

Western Iowa Tech Community College is now home to a TestIowa site.

The test is open to any Siouxlander but in order to receive one, people must register at TestIowa.com and take a health assessment to see if they qualify.

If approved, people will receive a specific test time appointment.

“As you can see, it’s a pretty robust effort behind us and it’s been really awesome to see the Guard come together with the community members,” said Lt. Col. Deanna Pennings, Air National Guard Site Manager.

Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday addressed concerns of the timeliness of test results at her daily news conference.

She said it’s due to the influx of tests at the State Hygienic Lab and the launch of TestIowa that people may have to wait more than 72 hours to find out their results.

“I know waiting for test results is difficult. I’m sorry for any concern this may have caused you. I want to again reassure Iowans that this is a short term issue as we ramp up testing and processing and complete the TestIowa validation process,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The drive-thru test site in Sioux City can accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day.

KCAU 9 was told that the site will be open Monday and Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Similar Test Iowa sites have opened in Des Moines and Waterloo.