Test Iowa to end operations next month

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Test Iowa has announced they will be ending operations next month.

According to a press release from Test Iowa, they will end their program on July 16 after launching in April of 2020 to provide free COVID-19 testing.

The drive-thru Test Iowa locations will close when testing finishes at 4 p.m. on the following days:

June 23: Pottawattamie County (3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs)

June 24: Linn County (Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Dr. SW, Cedar Rapids)

June 25: Black Hawk County (4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo)

July 16: Polk County (4475 NE 3 rd St., Des Moines)

July 16: Scott County (North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport)

Closing dates will be listed on this website as demand for testing drops due to vaccine administration. However, officials still want to make sure COVID-19 tests are kept free for Iowans.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and State Hygienic Lab (SHL) are making plans to provide at-home test kits free of charge to Iowa residents. Coronavirus testing will still be continued at health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites statewide.

Test Iowa provided a large data platform to effectively manage Iowa’s response to COVID-19. Health officials said Test Iowa’s real-time tracking helped officials notice virus activity across the state and how to appropriately respond to the spread of the disease.

Nearly 644,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 at a Test Iowa site which made it Iowa’s top testing option. Testing peaked in late November of 2020 when more than 6,700 people were tested on a single day.

Drive-thru test sites will continue to operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours of operation vary by clinic site.

The IDPH is encouraging any Iowan eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to receive one. For more information about vaccines, visit this website.