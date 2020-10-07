Test Iowa site opening in Storm Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Three Test Iowa clinic sites are scheduled to open next week, one of them in Storm Lake.

According to a release, starting October 12, testing will begin at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Clinic, located at 1525 West 5th Street in Storm Lake. Regular hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic site will replace the current Test Iowa drive-thru site located at Sunrise Golf Course in Storm Lake, which will close when testing concludes at 6 p.m. on October 9.

Two other sites will open, one at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah. The drive-thru test site will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Wapello County Test Iowa Clinic will open October 14. Hours are Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Testing is available to anyone, regardless of symptoms, but individuals must first complete an assessment at the Test Iowa website and schedule an appointment as directed.

Clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to COVID-19 testing in communities across the state. The state provides testing supplies and equipment, and processes samples through the State Hygienic Lab. Health care providers are responsible for operating and staffing the sites.

A complete listing of Test Iowa locations is available at testiowa.com and coronavirus.iowa.gov.

