Test Iowa site in Woodbury County will start next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Iowa’s COVID-19 case numbers will continue to grow in the upcoming days as the statewide testing effort is set to begin next week on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Sioux City.

In order to be tested, Iowans must first go to testiowa.com to register.

The drive-thru test location can accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day.

KCAU 9 was told that the Sioux City location will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and then 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.