Test Iowa Clinic in Dickinson County to change locations

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Test Iowa Clinic in Dickinson County is moving to a new location.

On August 31, the Dickinson County Test Iowa Clinic will move to the Lakes Regional Healthcare’s north parking lot at 23rd Street in Spirit Lake. The new location is outside of the hospital’s Imaging Department. The Spirit Lake Medical Center parking lot used to be in the location.

The clinic will continue to be a drive-through clinic.

The hours on August 28 will be from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. After the clinic is set up, the hours will be as listed below starting August 31.

Monday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Officials say the clinic will be closed on Labor Day.

For more information, visit this website.