‘Test and treat’ to soon be adopted by Siouxland pharmacies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It can take months for you to get into the doctor’s office, but under a newly passed law, you may just need to stop at the pharmacy for all your medical needs.

“It’s hard for me to get in and see my actual doctor so I normally don’t see her anyways,” Mother and teacher, Lisa Muston said.

Between the low availability for doctors appointments, and the surrounding rural areas that have little to no immediate access to certain healthcare services, officials are turning to pharmacies to help better serve the community.

“Through out the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowans have seen pharmacists play an increased role with providing COVID vaccinations locally, and test and treat is just one more service that pharmacists have the training to provide,” said Kate Gainer, Executive Vice President & CEO of the Iowa Pharmacy Association.

SF 296 was created to help to expand patient access to medical services by offering ‘test and treat.’ A new measure that would allow ages six and up to walk in, get tested for flu, strep, or COVID-19 and automatically receive a treatment

“Knowing I don’t have to go through the rigmarole of making those appointments and then waiting for a pharmacy to fill that prescription,” Muston said. “When we have sick kids, we just want them to get better quick and one and done is going to be awesome.”

“I think it’s thrilling to see pharmacies being kind of looked at as an important part of the healthcare community,” pharmacist Liz Webb said. “We’re easily accessible to the public, so it just kind of increases the amount of people that have access to care.”

90 percent of American’s live within five miles of a community pharmacy, helping out the people who may not live close to a doctor or hospital.

“And then, ‘Hey guess what we can go right and get a treat real quick, say we’re at Walgreens, boom, let’s pick out a treat and go home, or this 7UP and it’s all done,’ so I’m pretty excited about that.”