SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was sentenced on Wednesday to ten years in federal prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine.

Timothy Steinbeck, 47, from Terril, originally pleaded guilty on April 19 in the federal courthouse in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute meth, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He admitted to the court that he, along with others, had moved nearly six pounds of methamphetamine in northwest Iowa from August 2021 to June 2022, the release stated. On three separate occasions, Steinbeck had given meth to a person cooperating with law enforcement. Police then searched his residence in Royal, Iowa, on June 15, 2022, finding and seizing additional meth. They also found firearms that he had hidden in a relative’s home.

Steinbeck was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and will also have to be under supervised release afterward. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Steinbeck is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.