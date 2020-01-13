Terril man arrested for sexually assaulting and threatening to kill girl

Cody Taylor
SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a girl for five years and threatening to kill her.

Cody Taylor, 34, of Terril, Iowa, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents said that Taylor sexually assaulted a girl from the age of 8 to the age of 13 years old. He also reportedly would cover the victim’s mouth and said he would kill her and her mother and slit her throat.

Taylor was arrested Saturday. He was booked into the Clay County Jail and is being held on a bond of $25,000. He is set to appear in court on Jan. 22.

