Tentative agreement reached between MercyOne and UFCW Local 222

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A tentative deal between the union representing more than 300 MercyOne Siouxland nurses and the hospital has now been reached.

The announcement came from United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 222 Union after more than six months of contract negotiations and overwhelming support to go on strike against what nurses call unfair labor practices.

“So we are extremely happy about the tentative agreement and we hope the bargaining nurses and union members are as happy with the tentative contract as those at the table,” said Jennifer Beacon, bargaining nurse.

Those nurses still need to vote on the recommended contract before it will officially be accepted.

A date for the vote has not yet been set.