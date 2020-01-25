Tentative agreement reached between MercyOne and UFCW Local 222

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A tentative deal between the union representing more than 300 MercyOne Siouxland nurses and the hospital has now been reached.

The announcement came from United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 222 Union after more than six months of contract negotiations and overwhelming support to go on strike against what nurses call unfair labor practices.

“So we are extremely happy about the tentative agreement and we hope the bargaining nurses and union members are as happy with the tentative contract as those at the table,” said Jennifer Beacon, bargaining nurse.

Those nurses still need to vote on the recommended contract before it will officially be accepted.

A date for the vote has not yet been set.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel

Trending Stories