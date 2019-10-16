Tenants soon to be evicted from Scenic Park Apartments

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People at South Sioux City Scenic Park Apartments are less than a day away from being evicted.

City officials said the building’s owner failed to meet inspections for several years. Last month, the city put up eviction notices and said the building is unsafe and unfit for human occupancy.

“I like my apartment. I don’t see anything wrong with it, so I didn’t see it coming,” said resident Elliott Pedroza.

Pedroza, his wife, and four children have lived in Scenic Park Apartments for seven months and have stuck around, hoping the red tags would come off their building so they would have a place to live.

“A last-minute thing I was relying on and I guess I invested too much in it and now I got 24 hours to find a place to go and get all my stuff out,” said Pedroza.

South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew says the last inspection on the apartments was done Monday. He found many open violations and would not allow the red tags to come down.

KCAU 9 spoke with the apartment manager who said he has been making many repairs to bring the apartments up to code, but city inspectors say the work wasn’t enough.

“It’s not done and we have to be fair to tenants that they need to live in a safe decent sanitary facility and if they can’t have that, then it makes no sense for people to remain there,” said Lance Hedquist, the city administrator of South Sioux City.

The deadline for tenants to move out of the apartments is Thursday, and this comes 30 days after the red tags were hung on the doors. Many residents said they struggled to find open, affordable housing.

Local nonprofits are continuing to help, even in the final hours, to find everyone a place to stay.

“There’s a really limited amount of housing available in this area, and so this is a big problem. And we don’t want these families to be out with nothing and no place to go,” said Paul Flow with the Hope Lutheran Church.

The volunteer groups are going door to door at the apartments, letting anyone still living here know their options.

“We’re offering them some numbers to call and people that can help connect them to resources to help them if they don’t have a plan,” said JoAnn Gieselman with Growing Community Connections.

While everyone is supposed to be out of the building Thursday, city leaders will be doing a walkthrough of the entire property Friday making sure everyone is out.