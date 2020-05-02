Ten thousand pounds of pork donated

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dozens of cars lined up today at the Clay County Fairgrounds all waiting for fresh pork.

“It’s a lot, the community is coming together to help those who need food, and I’m distributing to my elderly grandfathers,” resident Katie Cook said.

Around 50 volunteers of all ages wearing masks and gloves pitched in and redirected traffic, as hundreds lined up for free pork loins.

“The chamber got involved, the ag committee got involved, we called friends, each of us, and everybody showed up and said ‘what can I do to help?’, and we put people to work and they jumped in, so it’s been a great team effort,” Steve Pick with Spencer Municipal Utilities said.

Pick says he and fellow organizer Greg Lear made a commitment to buy over 10,000 pounds of pork from Tyson Fresh Meats in Storm Lake.

“This happened to be loins that don’t fit in their normal boxes, so they were gracious and gave us a good price,” Greg Price with the Spencer Ag Center said.

The pair didn’t have to look far for a few extra dollars as well.

“With the community sponsors that we had that made the financial contributions, we were able to make it happen,” Sheriffa Jones with the Spencer Chamber of Commerce said.

This distribution will help both food-insecure families as well as pork producers who are struggling due to COVID-19.

“They’re really hurting right now. Euthanasia of pigs is gonna start, I’m very fearful of, in full fledge in the next two or three weeks, even more than we’re doing now,” Lear said.

Almost 20 community sponsors came together and donated enough pork to feed at least 1800 families.

“You know, times are pretty uncertain right now. People don’t know what’s coming in the next day or month, so this is just a great way to show community support,” Pick said.

“We understand it’s not going to be for the next week or month. It’s going to take a while for everyone to get back on their feet,” Jones said.