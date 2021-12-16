WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — In the aftermath of the historic storm that blew over the Midwest Wednesday evening, the Woodbury County Emergency Management is opening a temporary dumpsite to help with clean up.

According to a Facebook post from the Woodbury County EMA, the dumpsite will be available at the Woodbury Emergency Services site located at 121 Deer Run Trail, Climbing Hill, Iowa. The site will only be accepting trees and branches affected by Wednesday’s storms.

This site is available for Woodbury County residents only and is not available for commercial businesses.

The site will be open on Dec. 17 through Dec. 18 starting from 7:30 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m. each day.

The Woodbury County EMA stated that future dates and times for the site will be determined based on community needs.