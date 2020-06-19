Templeton Rye to reopen next Wednesday

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s another sign that things are slowly getting back to normal because starting next week the Templeton Rye Distillery will be re-opening.
The Carroll County distiller plans to open their doors to the public starting next Wednesday.
Only pre-arranged tours will be available and groups will be limited to less than 10 people.
Templeton also plans on releasing a special edition next week to coincide with the re-opening.
