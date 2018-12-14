Temperatures Soar Into The 40s This Weekend

A pattern of warm days and chilly nights is going to be taking hold of Siouxland as we go into the weekend. Friday night we’ll dip to a low near 15° in the region – take caution as you’re walking or driving since the water from melted snow will freeze back up.



The star of the show is the high temperatures! If you’re a fan of relatively mild weather, you’ll find a lot to enjoy about the next 7 days. Saturday look for a high of 45° in Sioux City. Sunday will be a hair cooler at 44° as we reel in a more northerly flow to the wind…that will shave off a degree or two. Typical high temperatures for mid December are in the upper 20s and lower 30s so we’ll be exceeding those levels by a solid 15 degrees. It’s going to be a terrific weekend to hit the stores and accomplish holiday shopping.



With the snow eroding away (with the exception of Cone Park and piles in mall parking lots), we’ll have more potential to climb into warmer readings next week. Highs will hover around 50° next Tuesday and Wednesday!



Wednesday evening we’ll begin to flip the script with some slightly cooler temperatures in the extended forecast. We’ll likely remain above 40° though on Thursday and Friday.



All of that being said, our chances for a White Christmas aren’t eliminated quite yet. There are signs of colder air and possibly snow showers snapping back in next weekend…enjoy the warmth while it lasts!