Telemundo Nebraska launches special radio broadcast in Madison and Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Telemundo Nebraska started a special radio broadcast over Madison and Norfolk on Friday morning to provide Spanish speakers with up-to-date information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flood Communications, LLC, licensee of FM translator K298AG, temporarily discontinued its rebroadcast of US92 radio on 107.5 FM to a special feed of Spanish language information and news from Telemundo Nebraska.

The special and temporary Spanish language feed features critical information from:

The Office of Governor Pete Ricketts

Faith Regional Health Services

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department

The City of Norfolk

Faith-based messaging from Pastor David Martinez at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk

Flood Communications said the special broadcast is non-commercial and intended to educate Spanish speakers in Madison County about COVID-19 with updated guidance from the local authorities for the protection of public safety.

“Our company’s mission is to bring people and information together. We’re in a unique position as a statewide rural media operation and Nebraska’s only Spanish language broadcast media outlet to help ensure the most accurate information is relayed to those who don’t speak English in Madison County,” said Mike Flood, Flood Communications, LLC Founder.

The communications company mentions that in an effort to promote the Spanish radio effort, there are yard signs being distributed through Madison and Norfolk to make Spanish speakers aware of this resource.

There is also Spanish language information available on Telemundo Nebraska’s website.