COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCAU) – Council Bluffs emergency responders rescued two teens from Lake Manawa on Monday.

According to a release from the Council Bluffs Fire Department, officers were dispatched at 6:12 p.m. for a report of two 17-year-olds at Lake Manawa State Park in need of help.

The release stated that when officials arrived, a male and female were in water up to their shoulders and holding themselves up with the edge of some ice.

The divers with the fire department’s water rescue team were able to get them out of the water and take them to receive medical treatment.

The release specified that the teens’ injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.