STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two teens, including one that was the victim of a hit-and-run, have been charged in a series of shoplifting incidents that took place last week.

The three incidents occurred during the overnight hours on May 15, 17, and 18 at Midtown Brew in Storm Lake, according to the Storm Lake Police Department. In all three incidents, the police said that the juveniles entered the store, took a combination of $100 worth of alcohol between the incidents, and left the store without paying. They fled the scene on foot.

Officers charged the two males, one 16-year-old and one 17-year-old, with three counts of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor.

The 16-year-old was additionally charged with third-degree burglary for allegedly participating in the burglary of a motor vehicle. In this instance, the police department stated the teen took items from the car on May 14. Those items were found on his person after police dealt with an alleged hit-and-run incident early on the morning of May 18 that involved the 17-year-old and the store clerk of Midtown Brew.

The 16-year-old was taken to Cherokee Youth Emergency Services for placement. The 17-year-old was referred to Buena Vista County juvenile courts and then released to their parents.