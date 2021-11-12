Stanton County authorities busy due to winter weather

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — Slippery conditions have kept authorities in northeast Nebraska busy Friday morning.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stated they responded to numerous incidents due to the winter weather. The first was a rollover about ten miles east of Norfolk on Highway 275 at 6 a.m.

They said a teenager was heading east to school when his pickup left the road and rolled.

Authorities credit the teenager wearing a seatbelt in preventing serious injuries.

The pickup he was driving is considered a total loss.