Teenager injured after two-vehicle collision near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A teenager was hospitalized Monday after being injured in a two-vehicle collision near Sioux Center.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said they investigated the collision at the intersection of Highway 75 and 420th Street, one mile south of Sioux Center, Monday at 3:28 p.m.

They said that 32-year-old Zachariah Kurtz of Sioux City was driving an SUV north on Highway 75 when he stopped for a vehicle ahead that was trying to turn left onto 420th Street. A 17-year-old boy was driving a pickup north on Highway 75 as well and hit the SUV.

The teenager was then taken to Sioux Center Health before later being flown to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, Sout Dakota.

The SUV had about $13,000 in damage while the pickup sustained about $16,000 in damage.

The Sioux Center Fire Department, Sioux Center Ambulance and Sioux Center Police Department assisted the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.