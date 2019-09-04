Teenager injured after two-vehicle collision in Dickinson County

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A teenager was injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dickinson County, and both drivers were charged.

Authorities were called to a two-vehicle collision at the 2000 block of Highway 86 near Treasure Village Saturday around 3:40 p.m., according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Harbst, 42, of Milford, was going north on Highway 86 when she stopped to turn west towards Treasure Village. Officials said that Alex Strantz, 18, of Milford, was also going north when he rear-ended Harbst’s vehicle.

Strantz was believed to had serious injuries and was taken to an ambulance.

Harbst’s vehicle had about $8,500 in damage, while Stantz’ vehicle had about $12,000.

Harbst was charged with driving while suspended. Strantz was charged with failure to maintain control.