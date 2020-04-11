Teenager injured after being ejected from cab of pickup when it rolled near Pilger

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska teenager was critically injured after being ejected from the cab of a pickup that he was steering when it rolled.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Highway 15 about five miles south of Pilger on Friday around 5:25 p.m., according to a press release.

Officials said that a pickup driven by Douglas Nelson, 69, of Wayne, was driving a flatbed trailer carrying a section of irrigation pipe north. An older attached pickup was being used to steer the rear end of the long irrigation unit.

Authorities said the rear pickup’s passenger side wheels went off the road and veered across the highway. It detached from the irrigation pipe and hit an embankment in the west ditch.

Picture of cab of pickup laying on the ground after being ripped from chassis. Courtesy of Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said the cab then came loose from the chassis and rolled into a private driveway, ejecting the steering operator, a 17-year-old from Winside.

Officials said the teenager was treated at the scene before being flown to a trauma center at a Sioux City hospital with critical injuries.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation.