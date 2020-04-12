Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Teenager hospitalized with minor injuries after crash near Boyden

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A teenager suffered minor injuries after a crash in a road construction zone on Highway 18 near Boyden.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday around 5:30 p.m., they responded and investigated a car crash that happened on Highway 18, two miles east of Boyden.

Officials said a 2014 Buick Enclave, driven by Billy Sprock, 48, of George, and the vehicle behind him, a 2003 Nissan Xterra that was driven by Jose Escalera, 27, of Primghar, were both heading east on Highway 18.

The sheriff’s office said when Sprock stopped in a road construction zone, Escalera’s Xterra hit the Enclave.

Authorities said a 14-year-old passenger in the Buick was transported by the Boyden Ambulance to the Sheldon Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Enclave suffered about $1,000 in damage. The Xterra endured around $5,000 in damage.

Escalera was cited for following too closely.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Boyden Fire Department, Boyden Ambulance, and Iowa State Patrol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories