Teenager hospitalized with minor injuries after crash near Boyden

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A teenager suffered minor injuries after a crash in a road construction zone on Highway 18 near Boyden.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday around 5:30 p.m., they responded and investigated a car crash that happened on Highway 18, two miles east of Boyden.

Officials said a 2014 Buick Enclave, driven by Billy Sprock, 48, of George, and the vehicle behind him, a 2003 Nissan Xterra that was driven by Jose Escalera, 27, of Primghar, were both heading east on Highway 18.

The sheriff’s office said when Sprock stopped in a road construction zone, Escalera’s Xterra hit the Enclave.

Authorities said a 14-year-old passenger in the Buick was transported by the Boyden Ambulance to the Sheldon Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Enclave suffered about $1,000 in damage. The Xterra endured around $5,000 in damage.

Escalera was cited for following too closely.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Boyden Fire Department, Boyden Ambulance, and Iowa State Patrol.