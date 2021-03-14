Teenager hospitalized in Norfolk following Saturday crash

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) – A teenage boy was hospitalized following a vehicle crash near Pilger on Saturday.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s office, around 3 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a rollover three miles west of Pilger on Highway 275.

Officials said a 16-year-old from O’Neill lost control while driving west as he slowed down for stopped traffic.

The vehicle went into the north ditch, rolled, and landed on its back wheels. The driver was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

County authorities claimed that speed and inexperience contributed to this crash, and the vehicle is considered a total loss.

The Pilger and Wisner Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.