Teenager flown to hospital after rollover in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A teenager was flown to an Omaha hospital after a rollover in northeast Nebraska.

Authorities received a report of a rollover on Ridge Road about two miles north of Stanton around 7:52 a.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that the 15-year-old driver was heading to Stanton Community Schools, driving south when he lost control of the car, causing it to go in the west ditch. The car then rolled, ejecting the teenager out of the rear window.

Responders found the teenager about 40 feet from the car and with serious injuries. They stabilized him before he was then flown to UNMC in Omaha.

The sheriff’s office said that seatbelts were not in used and said that speed is considered a contributing factor to the crash.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.