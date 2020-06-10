Teenager arrested in Storm Lake for felony charges out of Indiana

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) served an arrest warrant for a teenager wanted in Indiana.

According to the SLPD, at about 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, they served an arrest warrant at 502 C W 8th Street in Storm Lake.

Officials took a 16-year-old boy at the residence into custody.

Authorities reported that he was allegedly wanted in Cass County, Indiana on the felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

The teenager was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail where he was held pending extradition to Indiana.

