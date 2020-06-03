Teenager airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover near Norfolk

Lifenet departing from it’s landing site on Highway 81. Photo Courtesy of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A teenager was airlifted to a hospital after a rollover crash south of Norfolk on Highway 81 on Tuesday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Norfolk on Highway 81 and south of the 555th Avenue intersection.

Officials said the driver, a 19-year-old from Norfolk, had to be extricated from the vehicle by Norfolk Fire & Rescue as a result of the crash.

Authorities reported the teenager was the only occupant in the vehicle and was flown from the scene via LifeNet helicopter for treatment of their injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

The Norfolk Fire & Rescue and Norfolk Police Department also responded to the crash.

