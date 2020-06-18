Teenage girl loses control of vehicle, crashes into King Koin Laundry Mat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 16-year-old girl crashed into King Koin Laundry Mat after losing control of a vehicle early Thursday morning in the Morningside area.

According to the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), on Thursday at about 5:43 a.m., they received a report of a crash in which a car hit the King Koin Laundry Mat, 3131 Jay Avenue.

The responding officers found that a 2010 Ford Fusion had left the roadway at Jay Avenue and Morningside Avenue and hit the laundry mat, causing significant damage to the building.

Officials reported that the car was operated by a 16-year-old girl at the time of the crash and appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed north on Morningside Avenue when she was unable to navigate a bend in the road and lost control.

Her name is not being released as she’s a juvenile.

Authorities said she was investigated for operating while intoxicated by the Iowa State Patrol and charges are pending for when the results of the chemical testing come in.

There were three passengers in the Ford, a 20-year-old woman who reported minor injuries, a 15-year-old girl who also reported minor injuries, and an 18-year-old female who reported no injuries.

The driver reported to have received a minor injury from the crash.

SCPD adds that at this time, the 16-year-old driver hasn’t been charged for any traffic offenses but the investigation is ongoing.

The Sioux City Police Department was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.

