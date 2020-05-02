Teenage boy nearly drowns at Maskenthine Lake near Stanton, NE

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a near-drowning at Maskenthine Lake, north of Stanton.

Officials said they responded to an emergency call just after 6 p.m. of a 15-year-old boy that had been in trouble in the water near the swimming beach.

Authorities reported that he was brought out of the water by two of his friends after he was seen having trouble breathing in the water and went under after swallowing a large amount of water.

The sheriff’s office mentioned that the boy was found to be semi-alert and suffered from the cold water exposure.

Officials reported that he was stabilized and taken to a hospital in Norfolk by ambulance for treatment.

Authorities said the beach area is posted as closed by the Long Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD), who operates the recreation area, and that no one should’ve been in the water.

According to officials, as many as 20 kids were in the area at the time of the call.

Authorities mentioned that they have investigated five prior drowning at Maskenthine Lake in the last 20 years and is asking everyone to be alert and use extra precautions when in the water, especially to not enter water that’s posted as off-limits.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Stanton County Emergency Management and Stanton Fire, whom both also responded to the call.

