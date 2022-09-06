SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City teen has passed after being struck while riding his skateboard.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, a teen who was struck by a vehicle on South Lewis Boulevard when he was riding a skateboard has been declared brain dead by hospital personnel.

He remained on life support so that his organs could be donated, and the name of the victim will not be released, according to the Sioux City Police Department.

The release stated that he was riding in the middle of the road and the driver was unable to avoid the collision due to the dark time of day and not having enough time to see the rider.

“We do wish to express our sympathies to his family and friends for their tragic loss.”