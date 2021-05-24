17-year-old pleads not guilty to multiple charges in Sioux City killing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A teenager charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Sioux City has pleaded not guilty.

Dwight Evans, 17, pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder, going armed with intent, possession of controlled substance, failure to affix a tax stamp, and assault while participating in a felony.

Officials say Evans shot and killed Martez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, on May 1 following Harrison’s fight with Evans’ friend, Lawrence Canady, 20.

During an investigation, officials alleged Harrison was outside of a bar waiting for a ride when an argument started between himself and Canady. When Harrison’s girlfriend arrived at the bar to pick him up, Canady assaulted her, and Harrison tried to intervene.

A physical fight began between the two, and Evans began to fire a handgun at Harrison and shot him at close range. Canady kept hitting Harrison after he had been shot and was lying on the ground. Canady and Evans fled the scene and were located later by officers.