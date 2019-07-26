Teen dies following two-vehicle crash near Granville, Iowa

GRANVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died and another was injured after a two-vehicle collision about one mile north of Granville, Iowa.

The crash happened Thursday night at the intersection of 450th Street and Marsh Avenue, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Isaac Conrad, 24, of Paulina, was driving east on 450th Street while Jacob Koob, 17, of Granville, was going south on Marsh Avenue before they then collided in the intersection.

The two were taken to Orange City Area Health. Conrad was later taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Koob was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Granville Fire Department, Granville Ambulance and Hospers Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.