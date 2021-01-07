Teen hospitalized in 2-vehicle collision near Sioux Center

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A teen was injured Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision about a mile east of Sioux Center

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash at the intersection of Hickory Avenue and 410th Street Tuesday at 3:41 p.m.

Authorities said Trevor Engeltjes, 28, of Everly, was driving north in a 2006 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer on Hickory Avenue and collided with another pickup going west at the intersection.

The other driver, a 17-year-old of Sioux Center, was taken to Sioux Center Health for treatment of his injuries.

Engeltjes F-350 and trailer sustained about $25,000 in damage, while the other pickup, a 2007 F-150, sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Engeltjes was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right and operating a vehicle with expired registration.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sioux Center Fire Department, Sioux Center Ambulance and Sioux Center Police Department.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories