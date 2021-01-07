Teen hospitalized in 2-vehicle collision near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A teen was injured Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision about a mile east of Sioux Center

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash at the intersection of Hickory Avenue and 410th Street Tuesday at 3:41 p.m.

Authorities said Trevor Engeltjes, 28, of Everly, was driving north in a 2006 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer on Hickory Avenue and collided with another pickup going west at the intersection.

The other driver, a 17-year-old of Sioux Center, was taken to Sioux Center Health for treatment of his injuries.

Engeltjes F-350 and trailer sustained about $25,000 in damage, while the other pickup, a 2007 F-150, sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Engeltjes was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right and operating a vehicle with expired registration.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sioux Center Fire Department, Sioux Center Ambulance and Sioux Center Police Department.