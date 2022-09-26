SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a teen Saturday evening.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that officers responded to a stabbing at the 1300 block of Jackson Street Saturday at 6:18 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a “severe laceration” to his neck. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury.

Witnesses said the victim and a friend were in front of a home when a man approached them and started a confrontation. It turned physical and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen. It is not known why the man provoked a fight with the teens, police said. The suspect then fled the area and has not been located or identified.

Detectives are looking for the suspect, describing him as a white male that is in his late 20’s or early 30’s. He is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has a slight build. His hair is described as light brown or dirty blonde. He was last seen wearing a flat-billed baseball hat, baggy khaki shorts, and a “jersey” style t-shirt that buttoned or zipped up the front. It was light blue and the sleeves were a different color.

Anyone with information about who the suspect may be or who may have video footage of the area is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.