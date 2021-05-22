Teen hospitalized after becoming trapped during Sioux County bus collision

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A teenager was flown to Sioux Falls after a vehicle struck a school bus on Friday around 3:50 p.m.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, James Keizer, 74, of Hull, was driving a school bus east on 370th Street, and a 17-year-old from Orange City was driving a Jeep behind the school bus.

Keizer stopped for other vehicles and tried to turn onto Hickory Avenue when the Jeep hit the bus.

Officials said no students were on the bus when the incident occurred, and Keizer was taken to the Hegg-Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley. The teenager was trapped in the Jeep.

Firefighters from the Sioux Center Fire Department had to mechanically extricate her from the vehicle. She was taken to the Sioux Center Health but later down to Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

The bus had about $15,000 in damages, and the Jeep had about $20,000 in damages.

The Technical Accident Investigation Unit, Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department, and Sioux Center Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.